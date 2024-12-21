Published 17:16 IST, December 21st 2024
Bala's 4th Wife Comes In Defence After Woman Makes 'False Allegations' Against Actor: Leave Us Alone
Actor Bala's wife Kokila spoke out during a media interaction, addressing false accusations made by a woman against her husband.
Malayalam and Tamil actor Bala caught quite the limelight after he got married for the fourth time to his Chennai-based relative Kokila. Since then, Bala has defended his wife against the negativity directed at her on social media. Recently, Kokila spoke out during a media interaction, addressing false accusations made by a woman against her husband.
Actor Bala’s wife Kokila reacts to false allegations private life
According to Onmanorama, on the occasion of Bala's birthday, Kokila addressed the false claims a woman has allegedly been making about her husband since he announced plans to build an Anganwadi and constructed a hospital in her name.
Kokila issued a warning against these baseless accusations, stating, “I won’t name anyone, but you know who she is. We have done nothing wrong and are living peacefully while helping others. You should focus on your own matters and leave us alone. I could disclose a lot about the woman, but I am staying silent out of respect for Maman.”
Kokila firmly warned that she would no longer remain silent if the woman continued spreading malicious claims. She added that she wouldn’t wait for Bala’s approval to name names if the behaviour persisted.
She emphasised that the woman should stop making such accusations, as Bala has done nothing wrong.
Actor Bala backs wife’s statement
On the other hand, Bala also responded to his wife Kokila's statement by pointing out that some people have been trying to disrupt his happiness ever since they started their lives together. He shared how Kokila gave up her café business to be with him and build a life by his side.
For unversed, Bala and Kokila moved from Kochi to an undisclosed location to begin a new chapter. The Malayalam actor, who was previously out on bail for a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, surprised many when he appeared at the Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in Kerala with his fiancée on October 23. Bala, who married for the fourth time, tied the knot with Kokila, his Chennai-based relative, in a private ceremony. This wedding was announced amidst ongoing controversy over his previous marriage, with little information available about his former wives or the reasons behind their separations.
