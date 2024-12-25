Barroz X Review: Is Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Worth The Watch? Fans Unimpressed With VFX

Barroz X Review: Mollywood icon Mohanlal has stepped into the role of director with his debut film, Barroz, which hit cinemas today, 25 December 2024. The Malayalam fantasy film has already sparked mixed reactions from fans, who have shared their thoughts on social media.

Mohanlal’s Barroz getting mixed reactions

As viewers flocked to cinemas, many shared their impressions of the film’s mix of adventure, fantasy, and visual effects on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, "Well treated 3D visuals with good quality. Overall a good movie for kids & families, like they promoted. @Mohanlal- laletta you did better as a debut director."

Another user praised the film, tweeting, "Watched #Barroz3D From Hyderabad. @Mohanlal sir what a making. I Cant Believe Its Your First Directional... One Of The Best 3D, VFX in Recent Times From South indian Movie. I'm Sure This should Be Benchmark In Malayalam Cinema."

One review stated, "#Barroz3D First Half is an absolute 10/10. Interesting narrative and Engaging screenplay.... And Laletta.... What a visual magic you have created... 'Milestone Wammala Milestone. Visual Magic.... The power of #Real3D."

Another viewer shared, "#Barroz worked for me...it was a new experience.. Fascinating is the word... Great job b @Mohanlal @santoshsivan and the entire team It's not without flaws..but on the whole I really enjoyed..and Voodoo was a big highlight!"

Barroz is Mohanlal’s directorial debut

The film is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. However, Mohanlal and Thazhathupurakkal Karunakara Panicker rewrote the scenes, altering characters and locations, which led to the novelist's departure and the loss of his credits.