Basil Joseph To Bring Together Allu Arjun And Suriya For A Pan-India Film?

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph is basking in the success of his three back-to-back hit movies - Sookshmadarshini, Pravinkoodu Shappu and Ponman, released in December-January. The Minnal Murali fame director is set to embark on his filmmaking venture, with Tamil star Suriya in the lead role. Reports and trade talks have hinted that Allu Arjun may also be in talks with Basil Joseph for his next. Whether they are two different projects or not, the possible coming together of three acting heavyweights from different industries is expected to generate buzz among fan clubs.

Basil Joseph is rumoured to be working on his next directorial venture after Minnal Murali | Image: Basil Joseph/Instagram

Basil Joseph's fourth film to bring together Allu Arjun and Suriya?

Basil Joseph has donned the director's hat three times in the past in Kunjiramayanam (2015), Godha (2017) and Minnal Murali (2021). All three films were a huge success, both commercially and critically. Now, he is planning to go ahead with his next project with Suriya. The Tamil star has three films in the pipeline with directors Karthik Subbaraj, Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara. After the flop verdict for his last release Kanguva, Suriya is in desperate search of a hit. Basil Joseph's next is also something to look forward to for his fans.

Allu Rjun (L) and Suriya (R) | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, a low-key meeting between Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph, followed by a narration, has led to speculation that Pushpa 2 star may also be on board the project, making it one of the biggest pan-India films to come out. Basil may have narrated a different story to Allu Arjun, some speculated.

Is Basil Joseph working on Minnal Murali 2?

Hearsay is also abuzz about a possible sequel of Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali. The ARM and 2018: Everyone Is A Hero actor hinted that the much-awaited sequel may not materialise for a while as he called director Basil Joseph a "very busy actor".

Minnal Murali stars Tovino Thomas in lead role | Image: IMDb