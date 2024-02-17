English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Bramayugam Box Office Day 2: Mammootty Starrer Witnesses Decline As Premalu Picks Up Pace

Bramayugam's run at the box office has also been affected by last week releases Premalu and Anweshippin Kandethum, which have managed to find their audience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:X
Mammootty starrer experimental horror film Bramayugam hit the big screens on February 15 amid much anticipation. The black and white film has been receiving good reviews on social media and it is also translating into box office numbers. However, after registering a decent opening, the business suffered a bit on the second day. Previous week releases Premalu and Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum are also posing as a competition to the Mammootty starrer.

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb 

Bramayugam 2-day box office report

Bramayugam collected ₹3.1 crore on day 1 in the Malayalam version. On its second day, the business witnessed a small decline and minted ₹2.5 crore. The collection in India in two days stands at ₹5.6 crore. Overseas, the film has collected an additional ₹4 crore, taking its collections to ₹9.6 crore worldwide in its first two days of release.

Bramayugam's run at the box office has also been affected by last week releases Premalu and Anweshippin Kandethum. Both movies have managed to find their own audience and are posing a threat to the Mammootty starrer in its early run. On Saturday, February 16, Premalu, a romantic drama collected ₹1.77 crore and Anweshippin Kandethum minted a modest ₹35 lakh.

Bramayugam storyline

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra of Night Shift Studios, had earlier released a statement on social media in Malayalam, which roughly translated to, “Bramayugam’ is a horror-thriller film and will present a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan who gained a lot of acclaim for his horror film Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam apart from Mammootty also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in pivotal roles, with Christo Xavier providing the film’s soundtrack.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

