Mammootty's Bramayugam is touted to be a game changer for Malayalam cinema. The trailer of the film has hinted at a haunting narrative at the centre of which will be Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar. The Kannur Squad star is set to take the audiences for a wild ride in this period horror film and one of the most exciting parts about it is that it is made in black and white.

The movie's advance booking opened a few days back in India and abroad and easy numbers at the box office have come in. Some factors may after its opening day collection. Lets take a look at all the factors involved.

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb

Bramayugam is one of Mammootty's biggest overseas releases

Mammootty enjoyed a god run at the box office last year, with all of his films emerging as hits. Kannur Squad and Kaathal – The Core tasted both critical and commercial success. Now, all eyes will be on Bramayugam. Reportedly, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial is set to have a humongous release in over 22 countries across the globe.

Talking about the Bramayugam's experimental nature, Mammootty shared during a press meet, “It unfolds in a period prior to cinema’s invention. The new generation may not have experienced black and white to the same extent in films, and this film is apt for such experimentation. I am not saying we don’t have black and white films anymore."

Bramayugam to surpass Kannur Squad opening day collection?

Last year, Mammooty's action film Kannur Squad emerged as blockbuster. It registered an opening of over ₹6 crore. According to reports, Bramayugam is pegged to take an opening in the range of ₹5-6 crore. Its collection will take a hit due to Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and romantic drama Premalu receiving good response from the viewers. As a result, the number of screens allotted to Bramayugam have also reduced.