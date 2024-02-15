Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

Bramayugam Box Office Prediction Day 1: Will Mammootty's Horror Film Open Better Than Kannur Squad?

Bramayugam will get a limited release due to Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and romantic drama Premalu receiving good response from the viewers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mammootty's Bramayugam is touted to be a game changer for Malayalam cinema. The trailer of the film has hinted at a haunting narrative at the centre of which will be Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar. The Kannur Squad star is set to take the audiences for a wild ride in this period horror film and one of the most exciting parts about it is that it is made in black and white.

The movie's advance booking opened a few days back in India and abroad and easy numbers at the box office have come in. Some factors may after its opening day collection. Lets take a look at all the factors involved.

Advertisement
Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb

Bramayugam is one of Mammootty's biggest overseas releases

Mammootty enjoyed a god run at the box office last year, with all of his films emerging as hits. Kannur Squad and Kaathal – The Core tasted both critical and commercial success. Now, all eyes will be on Bramayugam. Reportedly, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial is set to have a humongous release in over 22 countries across the globe.

Advertisement
Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb

Talking about the Bramayugam's experimental nature, Mammootty shared during a press meet, “It unfolds in a period prior to cinema’s invention. The new generation may not have experienced black and white to the same extent in films, and this film is apt for such experimentation. I am not saying we don’t have black and white films anymore."

Bramayugam to surpass Kannur Squad opening day collection?

Last year, Mammooty's action film Kannur Squad emerged as blockbuster. It registered an opening of over ₹6 crore. According to reports, Bramayugam is pegged to take an opening in the range of ₹5-6 crore. Its collection will take a hit due to Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and romantic drama Premalu receiving good response from the viewers. As a result, the number of screens allotted to Bramayugam have also reduced. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

an hour ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

an hour ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

an hour ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

an hour ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

8 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

9 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

10 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

11 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

11 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

13 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'First time in 15 years': Jay Shah opens up on Virat Kohli's absence

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Move Over The Days Of Love, It's Time For Anti-Valentine's Week 2024

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  4. Cillian Murphy Really Ate 1 Almond A Day On Oppenheimer Set?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Explosion Occurs at Event in Bundelkhand, 2 Dead

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo