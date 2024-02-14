Advertisement

Veteran actor Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his latest venture, Bramayugam directed by Rahul Sadasivan. As anticipation is sky-high for the film's release, Mammootty has opened up on his character, Kodumon Potti, during a recent press meet held on February 13th.

What did Mammootty say about Bramayugam?

Mammootty addressed, “It unfolds in a period prior to cinema’s invention. The new generation may not have experienced black and white to the same extent in films, and this film is apt for such experimentation. I am not saying we don’t have black and white films anymore."

Revealing glimpses of his character's enigmatic persona, Mammootty teased audiences with hints of mystery, refraining from diving into details that might spoil the cinematic experience. He said, “There are only characters. They are people who experience all kinds of feelings.”

When asked whether the movie is set in a time loop, Mammootty confirmed, “It’s an experimental movie, yes, but not a time loop.”

Mammootty urges viewers to approach Bramayugam with an open mind

The actor had a request for everyone who was planning to watch the movie. He said, “While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed [that the original narrative is different from your assumptions]. Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true.”

Bramayugam not only marks Mammootty's collaboration with director Rahul Sadasivan but also has an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amanda Liz. Set against the backdrop of pre-modern Kerala, the film promises to reveal the mystery surrounding the character of Kodumon Potti, who is known for his practice of black magic.

Bankrolled by YNot Studios and Night Shift Studios, Bramayugam’s album is tuned by Christo Xavier and complemented by Shehnad Jalal's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.