Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Mammootty's Experimental Film Bramayugam To Explore The Concept of Time Loop? Malayalam Star Reveals

During a recent press meet, Mammootty addressed the rumours of Bramayugam being a time loop movie and revealed who is playing the villain in it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran actor Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his latest venture, Bramayugam directed by Rahul Sadasivan. As anticipation is sky-high for the film's release, Mammootty has opened up on his character, Kodumon Potti, during a recent press meet held on February 13th.

What did Mammootty say about Bramayugam?

Mammootty addressed, “It unfolds in a period prior to cinema’s invention. The new generation may not have experienced black and white to the same extent in films, and this film is apt for such experimentation. I am not saying we don’t have black and white films anymore."

Bramayugam | Image: IMDb

Revealing glimpses of his character's enigmatic persona, Mammootty teased audiences with hints of mystery, refraining from diving into details that might spoil the cinematic experience. He said, “There are only characters. They are people who experience all kinds of feelings.”

Advertisement

When asked whether the movie is set in a time loop, Mammootty confirmed, “It’s an experimental movie, yes, but not a time loop.”

Mammootty urges viewers to approach Bramayugam with an open mind

The actor had a request for everyone who was planning to watch the movie. He said, “While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed [that the original narrative is different from your assumptions]. Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true.”

Bramayugam | Image: IMDb

Bramayugam not only marks Mammootty's collaboration with director Rahul Sadasivan but also has an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amanda Liz. Set against the backdrop of pre-modern Kerala, the film promises to reveal the mystery surrounding the character of Kodumon Potti, who is known for his practice of black magic.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by YNot Studios and Night Shift Studios, Bramayugam’s album is tuned by Christo Xavier and complemented by Shehnad Jalal's cinematography and Shafique Mohammed Ali's editing.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

6 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

7 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

8 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

8 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

8 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

11 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

a day ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

a day ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Watch: Ishaan Khatter Steps Out With Bae Chandni Bainz For Valentine's

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Jay Shah ends speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's captaincy

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. 'Milan' Aimed at Boosting Maritime Cooperation Among 51 Nations: VAdm

    Defence26 minutes ago

  4. Congress Today Has Been Hijacked by Anti-national Forces: Assam CM Sarma

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says Movies Like Laapata Ladies Register Low Box Office Openings

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo