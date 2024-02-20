Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Bramayugam Set Would Go Silent As Soon As Mammootty...: Rahul Sadasivan Talks About Mamuka's Aura

In a recent interview, director Rahul Sadasivan revealed that as soon as Mammootty arrived on the sets the entire Bramayugam set would go silent.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rahul Sadasivan with Mammootty
Rahul Sadasivan with Mammootty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rahul Sadasivan's latest directorial venture, Bramayugam, featured the legendary Mammootty and continues its successful run at the box office. After receiving an escalation from positive word-of-mouth, Bramayugam garnered widespread acclaim with Mammootty's performance drawing massive praise.

What did Bramayugam director say about Mammootty?

Director Rahul, alongside actors Sidharth Bharathan and Arjun Ashokan recently disclosed that contrary to the film's intense narrative set in a tropical forest, the ambience was surprisingly light-hearted. Rahul humorously recounted how the set would fall silent upon Mammootty's arrival.

Rahul told Manorama Online, “The entire set would go silent as soon as Mammookka (Mammootty) arrived”. Sidharth added, “But it would return to its original state soon after.” “The atmosphere on the set was as if we were making a comedy film,” Rahul humorously noted.

How did Sidharth Bharathan praise Mammootty?

Reflecting on his collaboration with Mammootty, Sidharth expressed admiration for the veteran actor's commitment to reinventing himself which served as an inspiration for the entire team to push their creative boundaries. He said, “When such a senior actor is reinventing himself, it inspires us to push our boundaries.”

Arjun Ashokan who is a long-time admirer turned co-star, recalled his journey from being a member of the Mammootty Fans Association to sharing screen space with his idol, a dream fulfilled through Bramayugam.

He said, “Once I entered the cinema, my biggest dream had been to work with him. Though I received an opportunity to work on Masterpiece (2017), I couldn’t join due to prior commitments. It was right after Parava, and I got to know that it was Mammookka who suggested my name. It was such a proud moment for me.” 

Furthermore, Rahul further praised Mammootty's unparalleled skills in delivering dialogues and admitted his own hesitation to improvise in a script steeped in non-contemporary language.

 “Even I had no confidence to attempt to improvise the dialogues. But Mammookka did it effortlessly, thanks to his extensive experience”, Rahul concluded.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

