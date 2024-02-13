Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
Kerala Film Director Prakash Koleri, 65, Found Dead At His Residence In Wayanad
Living alone at his home in Wayanad, Prakash Koleri was reported to be missing for the last two days. His relatives broke open the house and found him dead.
Kerala film director Prakash Koleri (65) was found dead at his residence in Wayanad on Tuesday. His first film ‘Mizhiyithalil Kanneerumayi’ was released in 1987, while his last was ‘Pattupusthakam’ in 2013. Other films directed by Koleri are ‘Avan Anandapadmanabhan’; ‘Varum Varathirikkilla’; and four others he wrote scripts too. Living alone at his home in Wayanad, he was reported to be missing for the last two days. His relatives broke open the house and found him dead.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
