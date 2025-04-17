CCTV Footage Shows Shine Tom Chacko Fleeing Kochi Hotel Amid Drug Raid After Complaint From Vincy Aloshious

Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen alongside Mammootty in Bazooka, is in the news after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint, two days ago, against the actor for misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs on the set. Following the complaint, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) conducted a drug raid at a hotel in Kochi on April 16, but Chacko managed to escape. A CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows the actor running across the corridor.

For the unversed, Chacko was earlier arrested in 2015 cocaine use charge and later acquitted by the court after the prosecution failed to prove it.

Did Shine Tom Chacko Misbehave With Vincy Aloshious On Soothravakyam Set?

According to reports, Shine Tom Chacko misbehaved with Vincy on the sets of Soothravakyam, which is currently in the filming stage. She has filed a complaint with various Malayalam film bodies, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Chamber's Internal Complaints Committee. The actress has not named the actor in the viral video, but her formal complaint does.

What did Vincy say in a viral video?

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malayalam actress shared a video clarifying her decision and spoke about the unpleasant experience. "A few days back, at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there have been several comments. When I read those comments, I felt that I should clear certain things as to why I made such a statement. I am making this video because I wanted to make my stand clear," she said.

"When I was part of a movie, this was the experience I had from the main artist. The artist used drugs and misbehaved, even after telling him he behaved in that way with my colleague and me. When I faced an issue with my dress, I went to fix it. He said, I will also come and will fix it for you. He said this in front of everyone. It was very difficult to go ahead with the shoot," she added.

She further mentioned that when they were practising a scene, he was spitting some kind of white powder on the table. "It was very evident that he was using drugs on the film set. When you use it on a film set and become a nuisance to others, it is not easy to work with," she continued. The actress said she doesn't want to work with someone who doesn't make sense, and she took this decision from her personal experience.