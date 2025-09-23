Republic World
Updated 23 September 2025 at 14:05 IST

Customs Raid Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's Kochi Houses In Bhutan's Luxury Car Smuggling Case

It is a nationwide crackdown on luxury vehicles being smuggled in India from Bhutan through fake registrations to evade tax.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan | Image: Instagram

Customs officials are conducting raids at Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kochi residence as part of Operation Numkoor. It is a nationwide crackdown on luxury vehicles being smuggled in India from Bhutan through fake registrations to evade tax. Numkoor means vehincle in the Bhutanese language. Officials also visited Prithviraj's Thiruvananthapuram home, but no suspicious vehicles were found there.

In total, around 30 locations across Kerala, including Kochi, Kozhikode and Malappuram, are being searched in connection with the case.

All about Operation Numkoor

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the operation began when decommissioned Bhutan Army vehicles were auctioned at low prices and smuggled into India illegally. They were allegedly smuggled to Himachal Pradesh, registered using temporary addresses and later sold at high prices to high-profile people. The authorities have compiled a list of recipients of these vehicles and are searching for every house. The operation is being coordinated under the supervision of the Commissioner for Kerala and Lakshadweep.

As the raids continue, further details are awaited.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 13:35 IST

