Fahadh Faasil, who is currently enjoying the success of the recently released film Aavesham, admitted that his previous film Dhoomam failed due to its concept. During an interview with Onmanorama, the Pushpa actor explained in detail what went wrong with Dhoomam. He also cleared the air about the film promoting smoking.

Why did Dhoomam fail at the box office?

Fahadh Faasil said that Dhoomam failed to impress the audience as the concept was beyond people's understanding. He said, "Some things are not meant to be made into cinema. They are beyond people's understanding. These stories and concepts may sound good when you hear them and seem like a good cinematic opportunity, but they don't work when you try to make it into his movie."

A still from Dhoomam | Image: YouTube screengrab

Further, there were allegations that Dhoomam promotes smoking among people. Responding to it, Fahadh said that the aim of the film was not to promote smoking. He said, "I am a smoker myself, so I am not someone to tell people not to smoke. The intention was to make people aware of the existing system, where a tobacco company is owned by 70 per cent by the Life Insurance Corporation." He added, "I was surprised with the system. These same companies change prices, launch substitutes and sell cheaper stuff. But the story [of the film] misfired."

Dhoomam poster | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about Dhoomam?

The film revolves around Fahadh's character awakening with no recollection of his past and is forced to piece together his identity. As he does so, he uncovers a dark secret that threatens to destroy him. The film runs in a parallel storyline, in present where Fahad is with his wife, and past where he has his marketing job intact at his friend's company.

The film also stars Roshan Mathew, Aparna Balamurali, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth, and Anu Mohan, among others. The film marks director Pawan Kumar's entry into the Malayalam film industry.

