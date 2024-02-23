Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Do You Know Manjummel Boys Is Inspired By A True Bone-chilling Incident? Read To Know The Real Story

Unknown to many, Chidambaram’s recently released movie Manjummel Boys is inspired by a real-life incident that sent shock waves across the country years ago.

manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
Chidambaram’s Malayalam film Manjummel Boys arrived in the theatres on February 22 and stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Lal Jr in the lead. Unknown to many, this thriller draws inspiration from the real-life events unfolding in the mysterious Guna Caves of Kodaikanal. Previously known as Devil's Kitchen, the caves gained popularity after the filming of Kamal Haasan's Gunaa in 1991.

What is the real story behind Manjummel Boys?

In 2006, a group of friends, including a Malayali youth from Ernakulam, found themselves trapped deep within the twisting depths of Guna Caves. The youth fell 60 feet below and prompted his companions to alert the authorities. Despite initial hesitancy, one friend courageously went down into the cave with the help of a rope and eventually helped in the successful rescue operation, lasting nearly five hours.

 

 

Know more about Guna Caves?

Discovered in 1821 by British officer B.S.Ward, Guna Caves fell into insignificance before reviving in the 1990s for their natural richness. Hindu mythology suggests the caves served as the Pandavas' kitchen. However, the origin of the Devil's Kitchen remains a mystery and is also speculated to stem from the presence of bats.

Despite its picturesque backdrop, Guna Caves pose a great risk. Situated at an altitude of 2230 metres amidst Shola trees and grass, the caves dangerously lie between three colossal pillar rocks. Accessing the caves demands daring activity, with visitors navigating steep rocks and risky slumps.

Guna caves | Image: X

 

When Soubin Shahir recalled filming for Manjummel Boys?

In an interview with Film Companion, Soubin shared, “They (the real survivors) recalled some disturbing details and events, which got me tensed not only as the producer but also as the actor who plays an important role. I used to call the real people who faced this issue to get to know their inputs at all stages. I would also meet them in person and honestly, I was scared thinking about how we would pull this off. We kept in touch with them to maintain that sense of truth.”

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 23:06 IST

