Drishyam 3 Teaser Out: Mohanlal As Georgekutty Is Haunted By Buried Secrets, Fears Being Watched

The much-awaited teaser of 'Drishyam 3' has finally been unveiled, teasing audiences with a darker narrative as Mohanlal's Georgekutty delves into his past choices amid fears of being watched.

The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover as he speaks about leading a simple life with his family, when 'an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)



As the teaser unfolds, Georgekutty reflects on the challenges of his life and admits to his actions to protect his family.

With an underlying fear of being watched, the teaser shifts to suggest larger plans unfolding. It also shows glimpses of Georgekutty's family members, including his wife and daughters.

Earlier on Monday, actor Mohanlal took to his X account to share the teaser release date. Along with the announcement, a new poster was also unveiled.

The poster shows his popular character Georgekutty holding farming tools, adding to the mystery around the film.