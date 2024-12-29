Dulquer Salmaan Reveals His Father Mammootty's Reaction To His Work Pace: He Thinks I Should...

Dulquer Salmaan has amazed the audience with his acting skills throughout his career. The actor, who began his journey in showbiz in 2012 with the crime drama Second Show, has explored various genres in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. He currently made fans swoons with his performance in recent release Lucky Baskhar. In a recent show, he opened up how his father and veteran star Mammootty wants him to take on more work.

Dulquer Salmaan on work pace

In his recent appearance on The Rana Daggubati Show, Dulquer spoke about his father’s incredible work pace. He said, “He finishes movies, goes on trips, comes back, finishes another film and repeats.” His Lucky Bhaskar co-star Meenakshi Chaudhary added, “While we were working on our film, Mammootty had three or four releases. “I think three or four films came out during that time and he worked on another three or four simultaneously.”

File photo of Dulquer Salmaan with father Mammootty | Source: Instagram

When Dulquer Salmaan was asked about Mammootty’s thoughts on his work , he said, “He thinks I should work more. We take so much time discussing, making a film and fixing it. He doesn’t understand all that. He’s like, ‘You do your work, disconnect and start the next project. And have the next one lined up”.

When Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that he is in talks for a project with his father Mammootty

In a report of 123 Telugu, when Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his upcoming projects, he said that he is in talks with his father Mammootty for a film. But at the same time, he also said that it depends whether he wants to go ahead with it or not. For the unversed, if the project goes ahead, this will be the first time they will work together in a film.

