Dulquer Salmaan's National Award-winning Malayalam Drama Ustad Hotel To Re-release In Theatres In January 2025

Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut in 2012 with the Malayalam movie Second Show. While the movie was commercially successful, it was his second film Ustad Hotel (2012) that earned him fame. The movie also starring Nithya Menen and Siddiqui in pivotal roles, went on to bag three Nation Film Awards. The movie's success led to its remake in Kannada as Gowdru Hotel (2017) and was dubbed in Telugu as Janatha Hotel. This movie marked the last film appearance of veteran actor Thilakan released before his death. Now 12 years after its release, the movie is once again going to dazzle the big screens of PVR INOX but in January.

Ustad Hotel to re-release in theatres

INOX Movies took to their official Instagram handle and shared the poster of the movie announcing that the movie will be re-released in the theatres on January 3. "When passion meets tradition, the flavours of success come alive! Relive Faizi’s emotional journey on the big screen once again! Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 3!" read the caption.

All you need to know about Ustad Hotel?

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the movie revolves around a young man named Faizal, known as Faizi (Dulquer), who studies in Switzerland as a chef against the wishes of his father (Siddique). When this matter comes to light, his father snatches away his passport to prevent him from taking up his new job in the UK. As the relationship between father and son deteriorates, Faizi is forced to work as a cook in a restaurant in Kozhikode, run by his grandfather Karim (Thilakan) until he can plan something alternative.

(A poster of Ustad Hotel | Image: IMDB)