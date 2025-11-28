Eko Box Office Collection Day 8: Malayalam Thriller Shows Signs Of Resurgence In 2nd Weekend

Eko Box Office Collection Day 8: The concluding chapter in the Animal trilogy that blends a thrilling narrative with nature and animal themes, Eko is doing well at the box office after releasing on November 21. The Mollywood drama concluded its first week with ₹11.65 crore collection and as it second weekend began, the movie showed signs of resurgence after collections dropped during the weekdays.

Eko witnesses jump in collection on 2nd Friday

Eko performed better on its 2nd Friday when compared to the weekdays. On November 28, the film minted over ₹1.45 crore, taking its 8-day collection in India to ₹13.1 crore. Its 2nd Friday biz was almost double of what it did on its opening day. Going at this pace, Eko is expected to aim for ₹20 crore collection after its 2nd weekend ends on Sunday (November 30).

Eko is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan | Image: X

A similar picture emerged when Eko director Dinjith Ayyathan's last film Kishkindha Kaandam released last year. The box office numbers were low initially, but the thriller ended up collecting ₹76.9 crore worldwide on a very modest budget of ₹6 crore, thus emerging as a blockbuster. Eko may turn out to be another game changer in the director's filmography.

What is the storyline of Eko?

Surprisingly, the movie completed shoot in under two months. Eko features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin in prominent roles. The synopsis of the film reads, "In the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos struggle to survive unforeseen challenges, as the chronicles of Kuriyachan — a multifaceted businessman and outlaw — blur the line between myth, longing, and reckoning, revealing that he forever rules the hills."

Eko is the final chapter in the Animal trilogy | Image: X