Published 19:42 IST, November 11th 2024
Fahadh Faasil Box Office 2024 Report: 2 Hits And 2 Flops, All Eyes On Pushpa 2 Now
Fahadh Faasil: 2024 has been a mixed bag for the Malayalam star, with two hits and two commercial flops in his kitty. Will Pushpa 2 turn it around for him?
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh In Pushpa: The Rise | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:42 IST, November 11th 2024