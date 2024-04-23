Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil, acclaimed for his recent release Aavesham, has chalked out the line of difference between Malayalam cinema and the rest of Indian cinema. The actor, renowned for his roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Malik, Joji, and others, highlighted that Malayalam cinema still lacks substantial support from OTT platforms.

Fahadh Faasil draws comparison between Malayalam and Hindi cinema

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil opened up on how Hindi films are backed by streaming platforms even before their release unlike Malayalam films. He said: "The trade has grown for Malayalam cinema, but our cinema even now doesn’t have a solid back-up of an online streaming platform. We need to prove our mettle in theatres for any of these things to come in. Unlike the rest of India, where almost 80 per cent of films are sold even before the shoot is started, things are different for us."

Fahadh Faasil file photo | Image: X

The actor added: "Our model is not that, we need to finish the film and release the film to demonstrate its potential before it gains traction on OTT platforms. This approach has influenced our industry's cinematic culture, emphasising the importance of crafting compelling stories and producing quality content."

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is set to be a fantastical rollercoaster ride, featuring Fahadh Faasil atop a police vehicle alongside a young companion waving a magical wand. Interestingly, the film's title pays homage to a memorable dialogue from the 2012 Telugu film Srimannarayana. Directed by Shashank Yeleti who is known for his work on the web series Mana Mugguri Love Story, filming for this fantasy adventure is slated to commence in June, eyeing a 2025 release.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble poster | Image: Instagram

On the other hand, Oxygen promises a tale of friendship and transformation, inspired by true events. Penned and helmed by Siddhartha Nadella, filming for Oxygen is also set to commence this year.

Oxygen poster | Image: Instagram

Additionally, Fahadh is set to reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. Fahadh will then star in the road movie Maareesan alongside Vadivelu, as well as play an important role in Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead.



