Published 22:54 IST, November 21st 2024
Fahadh Faasil Joins Mammootty, Mohanlal's Multi-starrer Film, Netizens Call It 'Iconic'
Fahadh Faasil is the latest to join the sets of Mahesh Narayanan's film alongside megastar Mohanlal and Mammootty, the shoot is underway in Sri Lanka.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fafa, Mohanlal and Mammootty | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:54 IST, November 21st 2024