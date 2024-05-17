Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Aavesham. The quirky action-comedy, reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹30 crores, has collected ₹84.49 crores domestically, as per a Sacnilk report. The same report, puts its worldwide collections at ₹153.25 crores. Even as he gears up for his next release, the much-awaited Allu Arjun led pan-India project, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor has signed on for his next venture.

Fahadh Faasil comes on board for Jeethu Joseph directorial



Fahadh Faasil's next project, will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The official announcement was made by the official X handle of the production house E4 Entertainment, the banner bankrolling the project. For the unversed, Jeethu Joseph is best known for having helmed the groundbreaking Drishyam (2013) with Mohanlal in the lead - a film which went on to be remade across all major Indian film industries over the years. While the film will be led by Fahadh and directed by Joseph, the story for the same is being penned by Santhi Mayadevi. The caption to the post, carrying a picture of the film's core team, read, "Associating Jeethu Joseph and Fahadh Faasil, produced by E4 Entertainment, written by Santhi Mayadevi !!"

Associating Jeethu Joseph and Fahadh Faasil, produced by E4 Entertainment, written by Santhi Mayadevi !!@jeethu4ever #FahadhFaasil #SanthiMayadevi @cvsarathi @e4echennai @E4Emovies pic.twitter.com/MazthC4omW — E4 Entertainment (@E4Emovies)

Interestingly, E4 Entertainment is also the production house, which will be seeing through the Kerala release of Fahadh's Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to release in theatres on August 15. While no other details are available about Fahadh's role in the Jeethu Joseph film, the actor will be reprising his role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2.

Fahadh Faasil doesn't believe Pushpa has done much for him



When asked if he believes Pushpa helped him achieve pan-India stardom, during a Film Companion interview, Fahadh Faasil made his stance clear beyond any doubt. He said, "No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa…no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir."

The actor also made it known that his foremost priority has, and will always be Malayalam cinema. He added, "My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here. That’s one."