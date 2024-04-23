Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that the one theme that he wouldn't touch in his films again is religion. The actor spoke about his film Trance, a movie that tried to expose the reality of religion in the state of Kerala. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the Vikram star shared that his film Trance did not connect with the masses as viewers in Kerala were not ready to witness the "harsh reality" of the society.

Fahadh Faasil on gauging potential of his films

During the interview, Fahadh Faasil was asked if Trance would work better in theatres if release now. Responding to the question, Fahadh said, "With Trance I thought, you should not take religion or such things as the setting for a film. It can be a factor in the film. My artistic side keeps thinking that way but I also think in terms of business and recovery." Ahead of the pandemic in 2020, Trance released in theatres and narrated the story of an atheist speaker who is hired by a company to pose as a pastor.

In an old interview, he had shared, "Trance lacked the entertainment factor. There was a lot of awareness and things like that, but the entertainment factor was taken away from the film at some point. That’s where we failed. Having said that, a corrected second half of Trance would make a lot of difference. But I wouldn’t touch religion for a while in Kerala."

The controversy surrounding Trance

Trance encountered some censorship issues and was sent to the revising committee after the CBFC proposed an unreasonable number of cuts. The film was a controversial film because it criticises the commercialisation of religion. The plot revolves around a motivational speaker who was an atheist before becoming a pastor to make money. The pastor community is the one who has argued against the film.