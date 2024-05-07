Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil stands as one of India's most revered actors, earning acclaim not only from audiences but also from within the film fraternity. Despite solidifying his presence in the Tamil and Telugu film industries with standout performances in movies such as Super Deluxe, Vikram, Maamannan, and Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh's absence from Bollywood projects remains a puzzle to many. In a recent revelation, the actor disclosed a missed opportunity to collaborate with veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, citing logistical challenges that led to the project's derailment.

Fahadh Faasil opens up about the opportunity he received in Bollywood

Expressing his openness to Hindi cinema, Fahadh acknowledged his limited proficiency in the language, humorously envisioning himself as a South Indian conversing in Hindi amid the backdrop of Kashmir. In an interview with Film Companion, he revealed that he once recevied an opportunity to work with Vishal Bharadwaj. He said, "I had said yes to the first (Hindi) script that came to me." "This was like five to six years back. He couldn’t sort of put it in place. Eventually, he had to do it with another actor, and I had moved on by then. Nothing serious or the right film has come to me so far." He further gave a nod to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and praised his latest release Amar Singh Chamkila.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

Currently, Fahadh Faasil is immersed in two high-profile projects: the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Rajinikanth-led Tamil actioner Vettaiyan.

Meanwhile, his latest release Aavesham is running successfully in theatres. The film has entered the coveted ₹150 crore club on its 27th day since release. The film has occupied the fourth spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing Malayalam movies, after Manjummel Boys (₹242 crore), 2018 (₹175.5 crore), and Aadujeevitham (₹157 crore).