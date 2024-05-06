Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil is currently basking in the glory of consecutive blockbuster hits. His leading role in Aavesham propelled the film to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, amassing over Rs 145 crore worldwide. Additionally, Premalu, a film he co-produced, secured the sixth spot, earning over Rs 131 crore. Now, Faasil is set to make a mark in the Tamil industry with a pivotal role in the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Reflecting on his cinematic journey, Faasil recalled the initial setback of his debut film Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by his father and renowned filmmaker Fazil.

Fahadh Faasil recalls the time when his debut film flopped

During an interview with Film Companion South, Fahadh Faasil recalled the time when his debut film flopped at the box office. Disheartened by the film's failure, he sought solace in pursuing studies abroad, intending to distance himself from the film world. However, upon his return to Kerala, Faasil found himself drawn back to cinema, eventually landing roles in acclaimed projects like Mrityunjayam and Chaappa Kurishu.

Despite facing criticism for his debut performance, Faasil expressed gratitude for the audience's evolving appreciation of his work. He opened up about the importance of earning people's trust and staying true to his artistic convictions. "Once the trust was built, it became just about doing things I believe in."

Fahadh's desire to prove his worth to his father

Faasil candidly shared his desire to prove his worth in cinema, particularly to his father, who introduced numerous talents to the industry. While acknowledging initial doubts about his abilities, Faasil credited his father for recognising his unique rhythm and potential in the industry. "Since I failed in cinema and my father has introduced so many talents to the industry, I just wanted to prove that he wasn’t wrong about me. So, I may have been subconsciously thinking or dreaming of cinema still," he said.

Highlighting the films that shaped his perspective, Faasil mentioned Amores Perros and Cinema Paradiso as pivotal influences. However, he singled out P Padmarajan's Thoovanathumbikal, starring Mohanlal, as the Malayalam film that deeply impacted him.