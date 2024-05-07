Advertisement

Whether in a supporting role or as the antagonist, Fahadh Faasil consistently delivers performances that resonate deeply with audiences. His ability to pursue even grey characters with depth and complexity has earned him widespread acclaim, evident in the praise garnered by roles like Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights and Rathnavelu in Maamannan. Despite the absence of glorification within the films, Fahadh's portrayal ensures that these characters leave a lasting impact. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Fahadh Faasil reacted to fans' glorification of his negative character in Maamannan.

Fahadh Faasil opens up about his character in Maamannan

During the interview, Fahadh Faasil candidly addressed the complexities actors encounter when portraying certain characters. Reflecting on his role in Maamannan, Fahadh expressed surprise upon learning about the character's caste identity post-release, emphasising that as an actor, his focus lies solely on understanding the character's societal position and motivations.

Maamannan still | Image: IMDb

"It was only after Maamannan’s release that I learnt that I played a particular caste because, as an actor, you don’t need to know such things. I knew that he was in the upper… of the society and the other characters are… I need to know only this much as a performer. The rest of the things are totally beyond my understanding and control," he said.

Fahadh highlights his character's duality in Maamannan

Regarding his portrayal of Rathnavelu in Maamannan, Fahadh highlighted the character's duality, which resonated with audiences. He pondered whether Rathnavelu's humanity, showcased through moments of vulnerability mixed with acts of brutality, contributed to the audience's connection with the character. Director Mari Selvaraj's decision to depict Rathnavelu's vulnerabilities aimed to humanise him.

Maamannan poster | Image: IMDb

"In Maamannan, you see both sides of Rathnavelu. I don’t know if that’s what made him resonate with people — seeing him as a human being. At the start of the film you see him kill a dog and then you see him so vulnerable. I don’t know if that’s the connect audience had with that character. During the movie’s making, I asked Mari (director Mari Selvaraj) why he wanted to show Rathnavelu’s vulnerable side. He said he wanted to show that these people were also like that and both people had vulnerable sides, yet they had no understanding amongst themselves," he said.

Despite Selvaraj's intention to present Rathnavelu as a nuanced antagonist without glorification, the character garnered unexpected praise from certain sections of the audience following the film's release last June.

