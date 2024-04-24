Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil's latest cinematic offering, Aavesham, has been enjoying an optimistic run at the box office. Not just this, Fahadh Faasil has big banner projects to the tune of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule as part of his lineup of films. The actor, who leads projects in Malayalam cinema, is mostly seen in supporting roles in movies outside of his home ground. When asked why he chooses to star in films that don’t give him prominence as a lead actor, Fahadh stated that he doesn’t think about things like that.

Fahadh Faasil on working in Tamil/Telugu cinema

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, Fahadh talked about why he does supporting roles outside Malayalam cinema when people would rather see him in a full-fledged role in a Malayalam film. The actor said, “I have no sense of timeline. I don't work on timelines. I never finish things and start things on time. There is no plan for things. I am just doing things as they come and I'm excited about.”

Fahadh added that he doesn’t want the audience to care about him at all. “My commitment to them is I will make the film watchable. I don't want them to think about me otherwise. I don't think you need to worry about me and what I am doing in my life. Just don't take me seriously when you leave the theatres. I don't want people to talk about actors on the dining table. Discuss the film in the theatre or maybe on the drive back home. Not more than that. Cinema is not beyond that. Cinema has a limit and let's just put it there,” said the actor.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh will next be seen in Shashank Yeleti’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble. Filming for this fantasy adventure is slated to commence in June, eyeing a 2025 release. The actor will also be a part of Oxygen, directed by Siddhartha Nadella.

Additionally, Fahadh is set to reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. Fahadh will then star in the road movie Maareesan alongside Vadivelu, as well as play an important role in Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead.