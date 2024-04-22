Advertisement

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil as the main lead has emerged as a box office winner among other Eid releases in 2024. The Jithu Madhavan-directed film reportedly registered its biggest single-day collection on Day 11 of its theatrical release. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is now inching closer to ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

Aavesham emerges as a box office winner during Eid

According to box office reports, Aavesham has crossed ₹90 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its second weekend in theatres. The action comedy film had collected ₹81 crore within the first 10 days of its release. However, on its 11th day in theatres, the film alone earned ₹10 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹91 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Aavesham has outperformed other Eid releases in the North belt including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. The Akshay Kumar starrer earned ₹90.5 crore in theatres while Maidaan is struggling to cross ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

What do we know about Aavesham?

Aavesham revolves around an honest IPS officer who is suspended due to his angry nature. He starts an organisation to help the public. In his attempt, he decided to help a couple that was trapped by the police and a fake godman. The film opened to a great response not just in India but also globally with the Middle East witnessing its best single-day collections from Malayalam cinema.

Advertisement

The film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars actors Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas and Midhutty among others.