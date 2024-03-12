Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil, who is currently shooting for his Telugu film Pushpa 2, is all set to make a comeback in the Malayalam film industry with his film Aavesham. The film directed by Jithu Madhavan has now got a release date. In the film, Fahadh will be seen playing the role of a goon.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aacesham to release on this date

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film will hit the theatres worldwide on April 11. The actor took to his official Facebook account to share a new poster of himself from the film and revealed the film's release date. He wrote, "Aavesham‘ in your nearby theatres from April 11, 2024 onwards.!"

What do we know about Aavesham?

Aavesham will mark filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's second film after 2023 film Romancham. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film will also star actors Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, Malayali gamer and YouTuber Hipzster, Mithun JS, Roshan Shanavas, Pooja Mohanraj, Neeraja Rajendran, Sreejith Nair and Thankam Mohan among others.

What is Aavesham all about?

Aavesham's plot revolves around a group of college students and a goon who comes to help them. Reportedly, the film is inspired by true events.

What's more for Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh who will reprise his role of a cop in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is currently basking in the success of the film Premalu. He is one of the producers of the film. Premalu, reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crores has crossed ₹100 crore mark in 30 days since its release on February 9.