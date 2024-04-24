Advertisement

Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol got married to his fiance and actress Aparna Das today, April 24, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot in Kerala's Guruvayur Temple, located in Thrissur district. The newlywed actress has treated their fans by sharing a series of dreamy photos from their wedding.

Inside Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das' intimate wedding

It was a traditional wedding which happened early Wednesday. The newlyweds can be seen donning traditional wedding attires. The actor can be seen in a white mundu, while the actress opts for a white saree, featuring a golden border. She paired the saree with a heavy-embroidered green blouse and donned traditional gold jewellery. She completed her look with gajara. In the last image, we can see Deepak tying the sacred kumbala thali around the bride's neck. "The Moment," read the caption.

Soon after the wedding, the couple addressed the media, where the newlyweds expressed their happiness. They later waved at the paparazzi and left the venue in their car.

About Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das' love story

The actress made her debut in 2018 with Njan Prakashan, alongside Fahadh Faasil. Next, she starred in Manoharam, where she met Deepak, who also starred in a supporting role. They became friends and reportedly soon started dating each other. Aparna will be next seen in Anand Sreebala.

Deepak Parambol made his debut with Malarvadi Arts Club and since has acted in many notable films like Kunjiramayanam, Thattathin Marayathu, Thira and Kannur Squad. Since the release of his recent film Manjummel Boys (February 22), the actor has been busy basking in the success. As of March 21, the film had grossed a worldwide total of ₹200 crore. In the film, he is seen as Sudhi.