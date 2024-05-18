Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which hit the theatres on May 16, is performing well at the box office. With an opening of ₹3.7 crore, the film saw an increase of 2.70% on its day 2 collection. This is Prithviraj Sukumaran's third film of the year after the release of the pan-India film Aadujeevitham and Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

How much did Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil earn on day 2?

The Malayalam comedy-drama, directed by Vipin Das, saw a collection of ₹3.8 crore on its day 2 taking the two-day total to ₹7.5 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹90 crore.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil?

The film, written by Deepu Pradeep, also stars actors Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu among others. The film has been garnering positive reviews from the netizens online.

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil all about?

In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Anand, the brother of Anjali played by Answara Rajan. Anjali is set to marry Kaitholapparambil Vinu Ramachandran played by Basil Joseph. However, due to some misunderstandings and obstacles, Vinu ends up tying the knot with someone other than Anjali. What happens after that is the rest of the story.