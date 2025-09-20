Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date: Mohanlal Starrer Family Drama Heads To Streaming, Know When And Where To Watch

Mohanlal’s feel-good entertainer Hridayapoorvam became a box office hit despite competing with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s mega-blockbuster Lokah. The film grossed over ₹75 crores worldwide, showcasing Mohanlal’s strong box office appeal. Malavika Mohanan starred as the female lead. After a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam film is now set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam online?

The makers have confirmed that the movie will start streaming on JioHotstar from 12 am on September 26 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, along with Malayalam. However, other Onam releases like Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Maine Pyar Kiya have not yet revealed their OTT release dates.

The film, which hit cinemas worldwide on August 28 during Onam, is making its digital debut after a successful 30-day theatrical run. The producers had earlier announced that Hridayapoorvam would stream on JioHotstar once its time in theatres ended. The same platform also released Empuraan and Thudarum, two of Mohanlal's earlier films from this year.

Had Hridayapoorvam not arrived in competition, it would have collected ₹100 crores easily. The latest update reveals that Hridayapoorvam will be available for streaming from September 26 in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages. The theatrical window is four weeks.