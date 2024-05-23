Advertisement

After Coolie, Illaiyaraaja has slapped the producers of Manjummel Boys with a legal notice. He accused the makers of "unlawfully" exploiting the song Kanmani Anbodu from Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa, in their movie without any consent from him.

Manjummel Boys has been a box office hit for its compelling storyline and direction. Not only in Malayalam, the movies earned praise in Tamil and Telugu languages. According to multiple reports, months after the release of movie, the legendary composer claimed that the song in question was composed by him. Though the makers had recognised the fact in the title cards, the legal notice stated, "the same or any underlying gesture cannot be a substitute for our client’s permission/licence/content for such usage."

"Our client reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal actions for such improper and unauthorized usage of the song in the said cinematographic film, which is his original musical work," further read. The notice also warned that appropriate civil proceedings would be instituted against Manjummel Boys' producers, Soubhin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony if they failed to acknowledge their notice.

All you need to know about Manjummel Boys

The survival thriller is based on a true incident from 2006. The film follows a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal, which is affected when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves. The movie stars an ensemble cast, which includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman and Shebin Benson. The movie became the first film in the Malayalam film industry to earn more than ₹200 crore, and set several box-office records, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, surpassing the record set by Tovino Thomas starrer 2018.