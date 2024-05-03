Advertisement

Malavika, daughter of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, got married to her fiance Navaneeth in a traditional ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala. The celebration was attended by several bigwigs from the worlds of commerce, politics, and film industry. After the holy Thalikettu ritual in Guruvayur, a lavish celebration took place at Thrissur Hayat on Friday morning.

Malavika-Navaneeth’s wedding soiree

Malavika decked herself with a magnificent golden saree enhanced by elaborate glasswork on her blouse. She paired her outfit with braided hair adorned with jasmine flowers and fine jewelry. Navaneeth, on the other hand, wore a golden kurta, a dhoti with a traditional kasavu border, and a shawl.

Among the distinguished attendees were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied by his wife Kamala, Mohanlal, BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi accompanied by his wife Radhika and actor Dileep alongside his wife, actress Kavya Madhavan. Director Sathyan Anthikad, Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali, and Gokulam Group of Companies owner Gokulam Gopalan also graced the occasion with their presence.

More about the bride and groom

Malavika studied for her master's degree in sports management in Wales after completing her undergraduate studies at Stella Maris College. Palakkad native Navaneeth is employed in the UK as a professional accountant. He is the son of Vatsa and Gireesh Menon, a former UN official and part of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad.

Advertisement

Malavika and Navaneeth got engaged in, Madikeri, the Karnataka region of Coorg in December last year. The couple had a Christian-style engagement.