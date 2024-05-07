Advertisement

Malayalam actor Kanakalatha passed away on Monday, May 6, at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, following a prolonged illness. She was 63 years old. Kanakalatha had been grappling with Parkinson's disease and dementia for several years, and her demise marks the end of a remarkable career in Indian cinema, reported OnManorama. Meanwhile, the actor's funeral was supposed to take place today.

Kanakalatha's legacy in Indian cinema

Kanakalatha's final appearance on the silver screen was in Ganesh Raj's 2023 film Pookkaalam. Hailing from Kollam, Kanakalatha transitioned from theatre to the world of cinema. Her extensive filmography includes notable appearances in acclaimed movies such as Chillu (1982), Rajavinte Makan (1986), Kireedam (1989), Spadikam (1995), Thacholi Varghese Chekavar (1995), Varnapakittu (1997), and Guru (1997), among others. Over the span of four decades, she graced the screen in more than 350 films, leaving behind a rich legacy of cinematic excellence.

Actress #Kanakalatha passed away in #Thiruvanathapuram. She was undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease and has done innumerable Malayalam films and television series is 1980’s & 90’s. #RIPKanakalatha pic.twitter.com/8cM4KrOs82 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50)

Kanakalatha's file photo | Image: @shanabazal/X

While her debut role in the 1980 film Unarthupattu went unreleased, Kanakalatha's breakthrough came with Lenin Rajendran's Chillu. Her talent transcended regional boundaries, with notable appearances in Tamil films like Karpooramullai and Kadavul Sakshi.

Advertisement

In addition to her contributions to the silver screen, Kanakalatha made significant strides in television, featuring in popular serials such as Kadamattathu Kathanar, Ente Manasaputhri, and Paliyathachan.