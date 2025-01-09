Kasaba Director Nithin Renji Calls Out Geetu Mohandas For 'Conveniently Revised Definition Of Misogyny' In Yash's Toxic

Rocking Star Yash, who turned 39 on January 8, treated his fans with the first glimpse of his character in the upcoming movie Toxic. The teaser showed the actor in a completely different avatar compared to KGF. While the teaser and director Geetu Mohandas were widely hailed by the audience, Malayalam director Nithin Renji Panicker mocked Geetu for her hypocrisy in ‘objectifying’ women. For the unversed, Nithin and Geetu share a feudsome relationship as she once supported Parvathy Thiruvothu for criticising Mammootty starrer Kasaba (2016) for objectifying women and glorifying misogyny.

Director Nithin Renji Panicker slams Geetu Mohandas for objectifying women in Toxic

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nithin recalled his directorial Kasaba, starring Mammootty, was devoid of objectification of women’s bodies, misogyny and lacked a "male gaze" and was publicly scrutinized by a person who persuaded Parvathy by saying "Say it... Say it." Ironically, the same director has “conveniently revised the definition of misogyny” at her convenience after crossing state lines.

He wrote in Malayalam, which we loosely translated to English, "A visual narrative of political standpoints, completely devoid of misogyny, free from the objectification of women’s bodies, and entirely lacking the 'male gaze,' where even the 'masculinity' seen in Kasaba fades under scrutiny... Someone who boldly shouted 'SAY IT, SAY IT!!' and pushed the gears forward. But when it came to crossing state lines, they conveniently revised their definition of misogyny to suit their comfort. #Toxic."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

For those who don't know, after the release of Kasaba, it was Geetu who persuaded Parvathy on the stage to speak out the film's name.

(A poster of Kasaba | Image: IMdb)

What does Toxic teaser show?

The less than 1-minute clip shows scantily clad women in a casino being handsy with men. Towards the end, Yash is also seen doing the same with a woman. He even poured a drink on her face.

On seeing this, Nithin was reminded how Kerala Women's Commission sent court notices to actor Mammootty, director Nitin Panicker, and producer Alice George for allegedly portraying women in poor light in the film. Parvathy criticised the film for having a misogynistic dialogue.

