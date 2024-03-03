English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

Key Manjummel Boys Scene Inspired By Hollywood Film The Empty Man? Fans React

Manjummel Boys has accrued immense acclaim since its February release. Recent conjecture, however, suggests inspiration being drawn from a Hollywood release.

Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The film, despite its under the radar presence and humble budget, has caught everybody's attention owing to the film's stellar run at the box office. However, latest conjecture surrounding Manjummel Boys, suggests a key scene in the film, may be inspired from a 2020 Hollywood flick.

Manjummel Boys scene inspired by The Empty Man?

For the unversed, Manjummel Boys is based on the real-life ordeal of 11 boys who embark on a leisure trip that takes a deadly turn, scarring them for life. The film, helmed by Chidambaram, cinematises that very ordeal, in a bid to bring closure to the original gang, as shared by him in an interview with Film Companion. Recent internet conjecture however, has found certain similarities between the Malayalam language survival thriller and the 2020 Hollywood horror crime film The Empty Man.

 

 Though the plots of the films are worlds apart from one another, both carry a scene where one of the primary characters falls down a gap in the mountains. Fans of the film however, have entirely shot down the comparisons as mere coincidence. The primary peg of their argument in this regard is Manjummel Boys are already inspired by a real-life situation. As per an Onmanorama report, one user wrote, "Looks like the Manjummel Boys of their place". Another chimed in with, "Good thing Manjummel Boys is based on real life, otherwise, people would have claimed this is a copy too."

Manjummel Boys has been winning hearts overseas as well


As per a Sacnilk report, Manjummel Boys' domestic box office collections stand at ₹30.05 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹62.1 crores. As per a 123Telugu report, Manjummel Boys is all set to become the first Malayalam language film to cross the million dollar mark at the United States box office - for context, its current collections in the US stand at $600K.

The film has also upended the record of being the highest grossing Malayalam film in the United States, previously held by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal starrer Lucifer (2019) which had earned $320K.

