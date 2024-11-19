Published 19:03 IST, November 19th 2024
Kishkindha Kaandam OTT Release: Where And Where To Watch Malayalam Mystery Thriller?
Malayalam blockbuster Kishkindha Kaandam which got critical acclaim from the audience has made its digital debut. The film released in theatres on September 12.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Scene from Kishkindha Kaandam | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:03 IST, November 19th 2024