L2 Empuraan Controversy: 17 Cuts For Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer For 'Anti-Hindu' Scenes, Gujarat Riots Depiction?

L2: Empuraan has performed well at the box office since its release on March 27. The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has grossed ₹100 crore gross worldwide and is expected to set the cash registers ringing over the Eid weekend. However, the film has courted controversy over its depiction of right-wing politics and a scene alluding to the Gujarat riots of 2001.

L2 Empuraan released on March 27 | Image: X

Some right-wing media handles, including Sanatana Dharma, have dubbed the film as 'anti-Hindu,' saying Prithviraj had "deceived Mohanlal" and his fans by making such a movie. The film's co-producer Gokulam Gopalan reacted to the controversy, saying he had asked Prithviraj to make changes to the film after the controversy snowballed. "If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone, I have told director Prithviraj to make changes," Gopalan said.

Now, reports have suggested that as many as 17 cuts are being considered for the film, and the changes will be incorporated in the new cut, releasing next week. Some riot scenes will be removed and abusive language will reportedly be toned down. Additionally, the antagonist's name, Baba Bajrangi, played by Abhimanyu Singh in the movie, will likely change.