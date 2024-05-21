Advertisement

Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today, May 21, and on this special occasion, he has treated his fans with his first look from his next L2: Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer. The veteran actor has been busy shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial in which he will reprising his role as Khureshi-Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally.

Meet Khureshi Abraam from L2: Empuraan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal dropped the first look poster that shows him walking in style along with his bodyguards. He is adorning an all-black look, a T-shirt paired with matching pants and jacket. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Khureshi Abraam #L2E #Empuraan”.

For the unversed in the original movie, Lucifer, Mohanlal played the role of Khureshi Abraam, a mysterious international criminal involved in transcontinental trade. In the upcoming sequel, the suspense around his character will be taken a notch higher. However, more details regarding his character have been kept under wraps.

How Prithviraj Sukumaran wished Mohanlal on his birthday?

The actor, who is directing the upcoming sequel, shared a photo from the sets and simply wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta!” followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, they are seemingly discussing a shot. For the unversed Prithviraj and Mohanlal share a close bond as they have worked together in several movies such as Bro Daddy, Lucifer and Anwar.

(A throwback photo | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about L2: Empuraan?

Apart from Prithviraj and Mohanlal, the movie also stars an ensemble cast of Shakti Kapoor, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sachin Khedekar and Manoj K. Jayan, among others. The movie is currently in the filming stage in a foreign land. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas and will hit the theatres next year.

Other than L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal also has several movies lined up to release this year Barroz, Kannappa and Ram: Part 1.