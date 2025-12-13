Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies At 30, Leaves Fans In Shock

Chola actor Akhil Vishwanath has breathed his last at the age of 30 on December 11. The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of an actor as the news has left fans, colleagues, and the local community deeply saddened. At first, only limited information about his passing emerged. As per reports, he was found dead in his bedroom at his home in Kerala.

Reports say his mother, Geetha, found him inside the house while she was preparing to leave for work. Several reports suggest he may have attempted suicide, but officials have not confirmed this. His sudden death has deeply affected his family and neighbours, who remembered him as a quiet and kind person. The incident has also sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film fraternity, especially among those who worked closely with him.