Published 08:58 IST, November 21st 2024
Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung-related Illness
Meghanathan, son of veteran Malayalam actor Balan K. Nair, has starred in over 50 movies across Malayalam and Tamil film industries.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Meghanathan. | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
08:58 IST, November 21st 2024