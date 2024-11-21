sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:58 IST, November 21st 2024

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung-related Illness

Meghanathan, son of veteran Malayalam actor Balan K. Nair, has starred in over 50 movies across Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Meghanathan.
A file photo of Meghanathan. | Image: X
