Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nayar Dies At 65 In A Road Accident, Wife Injured

Mollywood's veteran actor Santhosh Kesavan Nayar died early Tuesday, May 5, following a road accident in Adoor, Kerala, said police. The actor was travelling with his wife, Subhasree V. According to a news agency, the accident occurred around 6:30 AM when the car collided with a lorry, leaving the actor and his wife injured. The actor suffered serious injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel, said police.

He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Who was Santhosh K Nayar?

Born in 1960 in Thiruvananthapuram, he was the son of retired headmaster C. N. Kesavan Nair and P. Rajalakshmiamma, who is also a retired teacher. He grew up along with his two sisters in Pettah. While his sisters turned gynaecologists, he pursued his calling in acting. In 1982, he made his acting debut in the Malayalam movie Ithu Njangalude Katha, directed by P. G. Viswambharan.

Since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to act in more than 100 films as a villain, second hero, lead actor and comedian. However, he is widely known for his antagonist roles in the movies. He has starred in movies such as Nanayam, Iniyum Kadha Thudarum, Krishna Gopalakrishna, Khaki and Vettam, among others. He was last seen this year in the movie Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, co-starring Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish and Vinay Forrt. The film earned positive reviews from the audience and critics.

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Apart from movies, he also featured in two TV shows, Swapnam and Sreekrishnan.

Fans pay tribute to Santhosh K Nayar

The news of his death has left his fans in shock, and they took to their social media handles to offer condolences. A fan wrote, “What a shocker. Life is unpredictable. Om Shanthi. May his soul attain sadgati and moksha.”

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Another wrote, “Om Shanti 🙏 My deepest condolences 🙏 Pray he attains Sadgati.”