Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Accuses Man Of 'Stalking' And Making 'Sexually Inappropriate' Remarks: He Constantly...

Malayalam actress Honey Varghese who gained recognition after her role in 2012 film Trivandrum Lodge has accused an individual of outraging her modesty by passing inappropriate remarks and stalking.

Honey Rose harassed, pens a lengthy note on social media

Honey Rose took to her Facebook handle and wrote a note in which she mentioned how someone can insult a woman. Although she did not mention anyone’s name. In the post she wrote, “Hello.…Even when a person intentionally continuously follows and tries to insult through double uses, the person close to him asks whether he doesn't respond is because he enjoys such statements or accepts everything that is said. When the current person later invited me to functions, I tried to come to the functions I go to, as a revenge for refusing to go, and says my name through the media in a way that insults femininity wherever possible. If asked whether a man can insult any woman because of the arrogance of money, if the legal system in India does not provide any protection to oppose it, in his actions, in the Indian penal code, he speaks sexually coloured remarks against women with intention and follows with the same intention.”

Honey further added, “Came to know that it will last. Personally, I tend to ignore such groans with contempt and sympathy from mentally disturbed people, and that does not mean I am incapable of responding. In the interpretation of one's personal freedom, there is no freedom to insult another's personal freedom…”.

Fans too agreed to Honey Rose’s post and took to comment section to showcase their support. One user wrote, “Full support in this matter.... He is crossing the border.... Insulting a person like this is not an act that comes from a healthy mind….”. Another user wrote, “With you dear ! Go ahead”. “As a society, Keralites have regrettably sunk to a level where such despicable individuals are celebrated. While it is delayed, I commend your courage in addressing this issue now. The only effective resolution lies in seeking legal recourse. Section 79 of the BNS Act can be invoked for outraging the modesty of women.Women in Cinema Collective, Kerala Police. Chief Minister's Office, Kerala”, wrote the third user.

Who is Honey Rose?

Honey Rose predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. She has also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Honey Rose made her acting debut with 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friennd. Her breakthrough role came in 2012 with Trivandrum Lodge.

