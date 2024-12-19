Malayalam Actress Meena Ganesh Of Pinne Njanum Fame Dies At 81 After Suffering Cerebral Stroke

Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh dies on December 19 in Ottappalam, Kerala. She appeared in over 100 Malayalam films, as well as many TV serials and plays. Her blockbuster works include Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Meesha Madhavan, Nandanam, Punaradhivasam, and Karumadikuttan. According to Onmanorama, she passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ottappalam.

Meena Ganesh passes away at 81

According to an Onmanorama report, the 81-year-old actress was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke a few days ago. While, Meena Ganesh was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shoranur in Palakkad, Kerala.

Meena Ganesh | Image: X

Subsequently, some reports are suggesting, Meena Ganesh passed away due to her age-related issues. She breathed last at around 1.20 am on Thursday and her death was confirmed, reports say. Her last rites will be held in Shoranur at 4 pm, on Thursday evening.

Who is Meena Ganesh?

Meena Ganesh was born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, to Tamil movie actor K.P. Keshavan. She began her theatre journey with the Koppam Brothers Arts Club during her school years and soon became involved in theatre, performing across Tamil Nadu in cities such as Coimbatore, Erode, and Salem. In 1971, she married the well-known playwright, director, and actor A.N. Ganesh.

Meena Ganesh | Image: X

Following their marriage, Meena and Ganesh established a theatre group called Pournami Kalamandir in Shornur. Unfortunately, due to financial struggles, the group disbanded after three years, and Meena joined other theatre companies. Some of her notable performances include roles in plays like Panchajanyam, Fasah, Mayookham, Simhasanam, and Swarnamayooram.