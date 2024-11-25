Malayalam Actress, Who Withdrew Sexual Assault Case Against Mukesh M, Reverses Decision

Malayalam actress, who recently withdrew sexual harassment against 7 artists, including veteran actor Mukesh M, has reversed her decision and will now be pursuing the case to seek justice. This has come two days after she announced the decision to drop the cases citing a lack of support from the state government. She was also distressed about not getting support to prove her innocence in a "false" POSCO case filed against her right after she filed a sexual case against 7 individuals, per a report in ANI.

Why Malayalam actress change the decision not to drop the sexual assault case?

As per a report in PTI, the actress said that her family encouraged her to reconsider her decision and continue to fight. "My husband called me and urged me to proceed with the cases. He assured me of full family support, saying there was no reason to back down after the harassment I endured," she told the media on Sunday.

The actress had accused several Malayalam veterans, including Jayasurya, Mukesh M, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu, of sexual assault and harassment.

<i>(A file photo of Mukesh M | Image: Instagram)</i>

Why Malayalam actress sexual harassment complaint against Kerala actor Mukesh M?

According to ANI, the actress opened up about the ordeal she faced during her time in the Mollywood. “I became distressed because my children are also a little worried, my parents and my relatives, they were worried about the POSCO case. I gave a complaint, a counter-complaint to the police Station where the case was registered. And then I gave a complaint to the SP. Then I gave a complaint to the DGP. Then I sent a mail to Chief Minister. Then even I sent a mail to Prime Minister regarding it's a fabricated case.”