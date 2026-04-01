Malayalam Director Ranjith, Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Malayalam director-producer Ranjith has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days following an alleged sexual assault complaint filed against him by an actress.

Ranjith was taken into custody from Thodupuzha and was produced before a magistrate early on Wednesday. After the court hearing, he was sent to Ernakulam Sub Jail.

The director was arrested on Tuesday night after a young actress, who is part of his latest film, allegedly lodged a complaint. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place during the shooting of the movie.

As per the complaint, the actress alleged that Ranjith tried to assault her at the film location. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under multiple sections, including outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual assault, wrongful confinement and making obscene gestures.

Meanwhile, Ranjith's advocate has shared that they are now preparing to move a bail plea in court.

This is not the first time Ranjith has faced such allegations. In 2024, he stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy after harassment claims were made by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, though he had denied those allegations at the time.

The earlier controversy had sparked strong reactions across Kerala's film industry, with several actors, directors, and industry members publicly calling for his resignation. (ANI)

