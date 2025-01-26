Malayalam Filmmaker Shafi Dies At 56, Producer NM Badusha Pays Tribute

Rasheed M.H, popularly known as Shafi died on Sunday, January 26. He was 56. The filmmaker suffered a stroke on January 16, following which he was admitted to Aster Medicity Hospital, Kochi. He was in critical condition for a few days before his death. Film Producer NM Badusha confirmed the news, he shared a post on his social media handle remembering Shafi.

Taking to his Instagram, the producer shared a photo and wrote, "Dear director Shafi who made Malayalees laugh a lot passes away. Condolences."

Who was Shafi?

Shafi, who predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema is best known for directing comedy films. He made his directorial debut with One Man Show in 2001 after assisting director Rajasenan in the 90s. For the unversed, Rafi of the Rafi Mecartin duo is his elder brother. Shafi and Rafi are the nephews of the late filmmaker Siddique. He has directed over 10 films. His notable movies are Dileep starrer Kalyanaraman (2002), Pulival Kalyanam (2003), Mammooty's Thommanum Makkalum (2005), Mayavi (2007), Chattambinadu (2009), Two Countries (2015).

His last directorial was in 2022 titled Aanandam Paramanandam. The movie starred Sharafudheen, Indrans Aju Varghese and Baiju Santhosh, in the lead roles.

Fans pay tribute to Shafi

Soon after the news of Shafi's death broke, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan shared a collage of his movies' posters and wrote, "This is enough to remember forever sir... Malayalam cinema will never forget you. RIP Shafi Ikka."

Another wrote, "RIP #Shafi sir .. Malayalam film will really miss you.. And your films will speak for the generations to come …"

The third user wrote, "And he's no more . Thank you for giving us some cult comedies, you will be missed. RIP"