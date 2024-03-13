Advertisement

Mamitha Baiju, who is currently basking in the success of her hit Malayalam film Premalu, will make her Tamil debut with Rebel, starring GV Prakash. However, a few weeks ago, Mamitha Baiju was embroiled in a controversy when a clip of her old interview went viral, with her claiming that she had to leave the project due to stressful behaviour on the sets of filmmaker Bala's Vanangaan.

Mamitha Baiju clarifies Vanangaan controversy

Mamitha Baiju recently stated in an interview that the viral clip only focused on a small portion of what she was saying and that viewing the entire interview would provide context for what she meant.

In an interview with Film Companion, Mamitha clarified the rumours surrounding Bala and Vanangaan. She said, “Only a small bit of what I said went viral and became a controversy. People never saw what I spoke before and after it. I don't mind because if they see the whole interview, they will understand what I have said and how casually I spoke about it.”

She added, "But when and if any issue would hurt somebody else because of me, then I would step up and clarify. That is also why I had put an Instagram story to clarify it."

What was the controversy?

Previously, a video of Mamitha Baiju's interview with a radio station went viral on social media, in which the actress discussed her time working on Bala's sets. She described feeling stressed during shoot sequences that included playing folk drums. The actor claimed that due to her lack of experience, she was unable to deliver to Bala's approval, prompting the latter to scold and hit her. Mamitha Baiju subsequently withdrew from the project.

Following that, the a chunk from the video wen viral, causing rage among netizens. However, Mamitha later took to her social media handle to clarify the issue.