Advertisement

Mammootty recently saw through the release of Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The experimental horror film has been minting big numbers at the box office, having already raked in upwards of ₹50 crores in worldwide collections. Bramayugam essentially marks a hattrick for the actor post his success with films Kannur Squad and Kaathal - The Core. The actor recently attended the success bash for the latter two project.

Overflowing with joy and gratitude as we celebrate the success of #KannurSquad & #KaathalTheCore! 🎉🌟 A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team of both movies and our dearest audience for making this dream a reality ❤️#Mammootty #Jyothika #MammoottyKampany #JeoBaby… pic.twitter.com/yyp6cbJUeI — MammoottyKampany (@MKampanyOffl) February 24, 2024

Mammootty attends dual success bash



Mammootty recently marked his presence at a dual success celebration, attributed to the strong critical and commercial performance of films Kannur Squad and Kaathal - The Core. Several pictures from the jam-packed celebration have been doing the rounds of the internet, showing a proud yet humble Mammootty grace the event.

Advertisement

Kannur Squad, directed by Roby Varghese Raj released in theatres in September of 2023. As per a Sacnilk report, the film over its theatrical run, minted ₹40.17 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹82 crores. Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, featured the actor opposite actress Jyothika for the first time. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹10.87 crores with its worldwide collections standing at ₹14.5 crores.

Advertisement

Bramayugam has opened to an optimistic response



Mammootty's zeal to experiment when it comes to his body of work, is evident with his latest release - Bramayugam. The experimental horror film, set in the 18th century, and shot entirely in black and white, features the actor in the terrifying role of Kodumon Potti. Mounted on a budget of ₹27.73 crores, the film has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Originally released in Malayalam on February 15, the film was re-released in Telugu a week later, owing to the strong audience reception and positive box office pull.