Published 16:50 IST, October 13th 2024

Mammootty Getting Younger By The Day: Netizens Fawn Over Bazooka Actor's Latest Look

Megastar Mammootty has garnered the attention of his fans and social media users with his latest photoshoot, in which he appears fit and young.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty's latest picture has gone viral on social media
Mammootty's new look has gone viral on social media | Image: Mammootty/Instagram
