Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action comedy Turbo. As the release date is nearing, he has been on a promotional spree. The Malayalam film industry is having a good time at the box office as most of the movies such as Premalu, Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham created a track record. Now, all eyes are on Mammootty’s upcoming movie.

They are failing because they don’t understand: Mammootty

During the promotion of his movie in Dubai, the superstar reflected on Malayalam films’ winning streak at the box office. He also opened up about the struggles of other industries and said that it is happening due to the evolving tastes and sensibilities of the audience. He further stated that good movies emerge only when the audience supports them. “The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve,” he said, Cue Studio reported.

(A poster of Turbo | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Turbo?

Helmed by Vysakh, The film stars Mammootty in a titular role, alongside Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil in their debuts in Mollywood, along with Anjana Jayaprakash in a prominent role. The movie follows Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, who gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai, where he gets entangled with Indhulekha and his brother Jerry. However, a bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others await Jose in Chennai. The movie will hit the theatres on May 23.